UrduPoint.com

PAF Rescue, Relief Operations Continue In Balochistan's Flood Affected Areas

Sumaira FH Published January 08, 2022 | 03:00 PM

PAF rescue, relief operations continue in Balochistan's flood affected areas

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2022 ) :Pakistan Air Force (PAF) is actively participating in rescue and relief operations along with Pakistan Army and Navy in flood affected areas of Balochistan.

During the operations, PAF transport aircraft have carried 77,860 Pounds of relief goods to the flood affected areas, which were cut off by road due to heavy rains and flash floods, said a PAF media release.

The relief goods which have been airlifted include ration, tents, food items, medicines, drinking water, blankets and essentially required machinery.

Despite inclement weather conditions throughout the country and especially in the flood stricken areas, the PAF pilots were utilizing all their skills to come up to the expectations of the nation in this difficult time.

Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu has directed the respective branches of PAF to employ maximum efforts towards relief and rescue operations for the flood affected people of Balochistan.

PAF has also deployed its helicopters in the flood stricken areas as part of fleet of helicopters of Army Aviation and Pakistan Navy.

Related Topics

Pakistan Weather Balochistan Army Pakistan Navy Flood Water Road Media All Rains

Recent Stories

At least 19 tourists died in Murree hit by heavy s ..

At least 19 tourists died in Murree hit by heavy snowfall

12 minutes ago
 ITP adopts special measures to facilitate tourists ..

ITP adopts special measures to facilitate tourists

11 minutes ago
 Punjab govt imposes emergency in Murree due to hea ..

Punjab govt imposes emergency in Murree due to heavy snowfall

51 minutes ago
 Protesters Vacate Central Square in Kazakhstan's A ..

Protesters Vacate Central Square in Kazakhstan's Aktau

12 minutes ago
 Five killed, four injured in roof collapse inciden ..

Five killed, four injured in roof collapse incidents

12 minutes ago
 Safe return of tourists' top priority: CPO Rawalpi ..

Safe return of tourists' top priority: CPO Rawalpindi

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.