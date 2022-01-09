PAF rescue, relief operations in full swing at Murree, Galiyat

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2022 ) :The rescue and relief operations for the evacuation of snow storm stranded tourists in Murree and Galyat on Sunday were in full swing by Pakistan Air Force (PAF).

During the rescue operations, PAF personnel have shifted more than 100 persons including women and kids at PAF Bases Kalabagh and Lower Topa to facilitate the sufferers during this testing time, said a PAF media release.

"Shelter, food and medical facilities are being provided round the clock to the affected families by the rescue teams of PAF officers and airmen," it said.