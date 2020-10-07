UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PAF Respected For Professionalism; True Symbol Of National Pride: Murad

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 07th October 2020 | 09:27 PM

PAF respected for professionalism; true symbol of national pride: Murad

Pakistan Air Force (PAF) fighter aircraft landed on the Islamabad Lahore motorway as it carried out Road Runway operations on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2020 ) :Pakistan Air Force (PAF) fighter aircraft landed on the Islamabad Lahore motorway as it carried out Road Runway operations on Wednesday.

Federal Minister for Communications & Postal Services Murad Saeed was the Chief Guest at the occasion, said a PAF press release.

On his arrival at the venue, he was received by Air Vice Marshal Zaffar Aslam, Air Officer Commanding , Central Air Command.

Fighter jets along with trainer aircraft from various Squadrons of PAF, participated in the exercise. After landing on the carpeted road, the aircraft were refueled before taking off for their respective bases.

Interacting with the participating ground and aircrew, the Federal Minister said that Pakistan Air Force is respected for its professionalism and is a true symbol of pride for the nation.

He also lauded PAF personnel for living up to the expectation of the nation on 27 February, 2019, when it gave befitting response to the enemy.

PAF regularly undertakes Road runway operations as part of its operational preparedness plan. Air Vice Marshal Zaffar Aslam acknowledged the close coordination and support of various civil and military departments especially National Highway Authority, FWO and Motorway Police, whose assistance played an instrumental role in conduct of this exercise.

The exercise was aimed at preparing PAF combat crew for utilization of vast network of highways for conducting air operations during warlike situations.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Islamabad Police Motorway Road February NHA 2019 From FWO

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed chairs meeting of Executive Co ..

1 minute ago

SCCI named winner of 13th Arabia CSR Awards

31 minutes ago

Mechanism being evolved to link ads provision with ..

3 minutes ago

Turkey Not Party to Karabakh Conflict - Aliyev

3 minutes ago

Trump Loses Tax Returns Appeal, Wins Time for Supr ..

3 minutes ago

Foreign coaches to train green shirts: President P ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.