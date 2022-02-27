UrduPoint.com

PAF Ruined Indian Arrogance On Feb 27: Buzdar

Faizan Hashmi Published February 27, 2022 | 07:20 PM

PAF ruined Indian arrogance on Feb 27: Buzdar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Sunday the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) fighter pilots downed two Indian fighter planes and ruined the arrogance of India on 27th of February in 2019.

In his message on the 'Surprise Day', being marked on Sunday on completion of three years of downing of Indian fighter planes, he said Feb 27, 2019 was a bright chapter in the history of Pakistan's defence.

The chief minister said the nation pays rich tributes to the valour and bravery of Pakistan Air Force. He remarked that the day would always be remembered in the history of Pakistan's aerial defence.

The PAF fighter pilots created new history on that day, he said and added that 27th of February had brought only remorse to India.

Usman Buzdar said the brave soldiers of Pakistan gave a bitter lesson to India by inflicting humiliation and shame on it. The PAF fighter pilots spread profound grief across India on that day, he added. He said that Pakistan gave a surprise to its enemy by destroying its fighter planes. "I pay salute to the brave pilots of Pakistan Air Force for safeguarding the aerial boundaries of the homeland," CM Usman Buzdar added.

