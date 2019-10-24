UrduPoint.com
PAF, SAAF Agree To Enhance Coop

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 24th October 2019 | 10:15 PM

Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan on Thursday called on Lieutenant General Fabian MSIANG, Chief of the South African Air Force (SAAF), and discussed enhancing bilateral cooperation, during his official visit to South Africa

Matters of mutual interest came under discussion during the meeting, press release of PAF Media Affairs Department said here.

The Air Chief offered PAF's support in the field of training and other professional domains.

The South African Air Force Chief appreciated PAF's sound professionalism and lauded its indeginization efforts.

Both the Air Chiefs agreed to enhance bilateral cooperation and explore avenues of common interests.

Earlier, on his arrival at South African Air Force Headquarters, a smartly turned out contingent presented him Guard of Honour.

