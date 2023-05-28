UrduPoint.com

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2023 ) :On the silver jubilee of the conduct of nuclear tests by Pakistan marking the historic day of Youm-e-Takbeer, Pakistan Air Force (PAF) salutes the resolve of the entire Pakistani nation.

According to the PAF spokesperson, on 28 May 1998, Pakistan demonstrated its nuclear capability by conducting nuclear explosions in response to provocative Indian nuclear tests.

The Pakistan Air Force played a crucial role in safeguarding the sovereignty of the nation during this time by transporting the nuclear device and sensitive equipment to the test site through it's C-130 aircraft whereas it's fighter jets provided aerial cover prior and during the tests.

The PAF's fighter aircraft remained on high alert and the pilots were ready to intercept any hostile aircraft that might have threatened Pakistan's sovereignty.

The PAF's commitment to safeguarding Pakistan's aerial frontiers continues to this day, and the PAF remains vigilant and prepared to defend the nation.

"Pakistan Air Force is proud to have played a crucial role in this historic event, and on this memorable day each and every individual of PAF pledges that he or she will continue to defend the nation's aerial frontiers with the same level of dedication and commitment," it said.

