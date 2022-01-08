PAF sets Crisis Management Cells at Kalabagh, Lower Topa Bases to facilitate relief efforts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2022 ) :On the special instructions of Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force, (PAF) Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, Crisis Management Cells established at the Bases Kalabagh and Lower Topa were actively participating in relief operations in the affected areas.

The Crisis Management Cells were established at both the bases to facilitate the stranded personnel and families, said a PAF media release.

"Round the clock assistance from Crisis Management Cells can be seeked by contacting on 03239418252 and 03218838444 for PAF Base, Kalabagh and 03239417015 and 051 9545555 for PAF Base, Lower Topa respectively," it added.

The relief facilities particularly shelter, food, warm clothing and medical facilities were being provided to the tourists stuck in heavy snow.

During the operation, PAF personnel have rescued a number of families and shifted them to safe places.

Following the improvement in weather conditions, helicopter operations would also be started for evacuation of the stranded tourists.