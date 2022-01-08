UrduPoint.com

PAF Sets Crisis Management Cells At Kalabagh, Lower Topa Bases To Facilitate Relief Efforts

Faizan Hashmi Published January 08, 2022 | 07:50 PM

PAF sets Crisis Management Cells at Kalabagh, Lower Topa Bases to facilitate relief efforts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2022 ) :On the special instructions of Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force, (PAF) Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, Crisis Management Cells established at the Bases Kalabagh and Lower Topa were actively participating in relief operations in the affected areas.

The Crisis Management Cells were established at both the bases to facilitate the stranded personnel and families, said a PAF media release.

"Round the clock assistance from Crisis Management Cells can be seeked by contacting on 03239418252 and 03218838444 for PAF Base, Kalabagh and 03239417015 and 051 9545555 for PAF Base, Lower Topa respectively," it added.

The relief facilities particularly shelter, food, warm clothing and medical facilities were being provided to the tourists stuck in heavy snow.

During the operation, PAF personnel have rescued a number of families and shifted them to safe places.

Following the improvement in weather conditions, helicopter operations would also be started for evacuation of the stranded tourists.

Related Topics

Pakistan Weather Snow Media From

Recent Stories

Saddened celebrities offer prayers and condolences ..

Saddened celebrities offer prayers and condolences after calamity hit Murree rep ..

2 minutes ago
 CPJ asks Indian authorities to immediately release ..

CPJ asks Indian authorities to immediately release Kashmiri journalist Sajad Gul

1 hour ago
 FM will undertake four-day official visit to Roman ..

FM will undertake four-day official visit to Romania, Spain tomorrow

4 hours ago
 Opposition slams govt over deaths in Murree amid h ..

Opposition slams govt over deaths in Murree amid heavy snowfall

4 hours ago
 Lukashenko, Pashinyan Back Idea to Hold Online Sum ..

Lukashenko, Pashinyan Back Idea to Hold Online Summit of CSTO Leaders Soon - Kre ..

4 hours ago
 Zakharova Slams Global Watchdogs for Inaction Amid ..

Zakharova Slams Global Watchdogs for Inaction Amid Attacks on Journalists in Kaz ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.