PAF Short Documentary Highlights Air Battle Of September 3, 1965

Muhammad Irfan Published September 03, 2022 | 06:20 PM

PAF short documentary highlights air battle of September 3, 1965

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Directorate General Public Relations on Saturday released a short documentary to highlight the valour and professionalism of the brave sons of the nation in the September 1965 war.

The documentary showcased the air battle fought on the day of September 3rd, 1965, the PAF spokesperson in a news release said.

