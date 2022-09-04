PAF short documentary presents air battle of September 4, 1965

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2022 ) :In order to pay homage to the valour and professionalism of the brave Pakistan Air Force (PAF) airmen during the September 1965 war, the Directorate General Public Relations (Air Force) has released a short documentary.

The documentary showcased the air battle fought on September 4, 1965, a PAF news release said.