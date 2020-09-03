UrduPoint.com
PAF Stage Show "Mujahideen-e-Aflaq Ko Salam" To Be Aired On Defence Day

Sumaira FH 39 seconds ago Thu 03rd September 2020 | 11:14 PM

PAF stage show

Pakistan Air Force (PAF) in order to pay reverence and tribute to the gallant heroes and martyrs of War of September,1965 had organised a stage show on the eve of the Defence Day and launched the promo of the show

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2020 ) :Pakistan Air Force (PAF) in order to pay reverence and tribute to the gallant heroes and martyrs of War of September,1965 had organised a stage show on the eve of the Defence Day and launched the promo of the show.

The PAF stage show titled "Mujahideen-e-Aflaq ko Salam" (Salute to the Warriors of Skies) would be aired on the Defence Day, said a PAF press release.

PAF honours it's war heroes in a heartwarming stage show on the eve of Defence Day, it added.

The promo highlighted tributes, personal accounts of war veterans and feelings of families of the martyrs remembering the brave heroes who rendered their and fought with utmost courage to defeat the intruding enemy.

