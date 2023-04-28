UrduPoint.com

PAF Successfully Evacuates Stranded Pakistanis From Sudan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 28, 2023 | 06:57 PM

In an arduous evacuation mission, the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) successfully brought back 259 stranded Pakistanis from conflict-hit Sudan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2023 ) :In an arduous evacuation mission, the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) successfully brought back 259 stranded Pakistanis from conflict-hit Sudan.

"Second Pakistan Air Force (PAF) aircraft has landed back at Karachi after successfully completing evacuation mission from Sudan," said a news release.

The C-130 Hercules carrying 110 Pakistanis from conflict-hit Sudan took off this afternoon from Jeddah while earlier today, Pakistan Air Force Airbus also evacuated 149 stranded Pakistanis and landed at Jinnah International Airport, Karachi.

In line with the directives of PAF's senior leadership, Pakistan Air Force transport aircraft are conducting arduous evacuation missions to bring back fellow countrymen who were stranded in war-torn Sudan.

The transport fleet of the Pakistan Air Force has always been at the forefront to respond to the call of the Nation during natural disasters and calamities.

