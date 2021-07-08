ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021 ) :Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu Wednesday said the PAF along with other state institutions was taking all necessary measures to bring the Balochi youth in the mainstream for the progress of the country.

He was addressing the participants of National Security Workshop, Balochistan who visited Air Headquarters, here, said a PAF media release.

Interacting with the participants, the air chief said the prosperity of Pakistan greatly depends upon the development of Balochistan.

The air chief also said, "PAF is evolving to cater for the technological intensity and innovation in future air warfare."The visiting members from the 7th chapter of this workshop included parliamentarians, tribal elders, religious scholars, political figures, notables, bureaucrats, educationists, lawyers and members of civil society. The visiting guests were given a briefing on "Organization of PAF and nature of its operations".