UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PAF Taking All Necessary Measures To Bring Balochi Youth In Mainstream For Country's Progress: Air Chief

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 08th July 2021 | 12:20 AM

PAF taking all necessary measures to bring Balochi youth in mainstream for country's progress: Air Chief

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021 ) :Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu Wednesday said the PAF along with other state institutions was taking all necessary measures to bring the Balochi youth in the mainstream for the progress of the country.

He was addressing the participants of National Security Workshop, Balochistan who visited Air Headquarters, here, said a PAF media release.

Interacting with the participants, the air chief said the prosperity of Pakistan greatly depends upon the development of Balochistan.

The air chief also said, "PAF is evolving to cater for the technological intensity and innovation in future air warfare."The visiting members from the 7th chapter of this workshop included parliamentarians, tribal elders, religious scholars, political figures, notables, bureaucrats, educationists, lawyers and members of civil society. The visiting guests were given a briefing on "Organization of PAF and nature of its operations".

Related Topics

Pakistan Balochistan Civil Society Lawyers Progress Media All From

Recent Stories

Saudi-Emirati Coordination Council’s Human Devel ..

51 minutes ago

UAE a leading model of humanitarian giving, say am ..

1 hour ago

Mohammed bin Rashid receives credentials of three ..

1 hour ago

'Changed circumstances' for Iran nuclear deal: US ..

21 minutes ago

Opposition neither sincere nor trusting on each ot ..

21 minutes ago

Supreme Court accepts bail plea of accused involve ..

38 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.