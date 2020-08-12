UrduPoint.com
PAF To Launch National Song 'Mera Junoon' On Independence Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 12th August 2020 | 06:39 PM

PAF to launch national song 'Mera Junoon' on Independence Day

Pakistan Air Force (PAF) has released the teaser of national song to be launched on the occasion of Independence Day "Mera Junoon" (My Passion) which would be aired on all TV channels on August 14

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2020 ) :Pakistan Air Force (PAF) has released the teaser of national song to be launched on the occasion of Independence Day "Mera Junoon" (My Passion) which would be aired on all tv channels on August 14.

In this regard, the PAF has released the teaser of this national song in which the spirit of patriotism has been highlighted and the pledge has been renewed that every member of the Pakistan Air Force along with the entire nation would play its full role in the development and prosperity of the country, said a PAF press release here on Wednesday.

