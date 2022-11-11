UrduPoint.com

PAF To Unveil Most Modern NASTP, Advanced Avionic Techs At IDEAS 2022

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 11, 2022 | 05:10 PM

PAF to unveil most modern NASTP, advanced avionic techs at IDEAS 2022

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Friday released a short video documentary highlighting its advanced aerospace, avionics, cyber space and other related technologies to be showcased at its pavilion to be set up at the International Defence Exhibition and Seminar (IDEAS 2022) to be held from November 15 to 18 at the Karachi Expo Centre.

The two minute and 19 seconds long PAF video among other initiatives specially highlighted the most modern National Aerospace Science and Technology Park (NASTP) project that has been developed as per the vision of the government of Pakistan that entrusted PAF to spearhead the nation in building industry—academia linkage.

The concept has been crystalised under the able guidance of Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Babar Sindhu as the most modern NASTP being developed as Pakistan's first Aerospace Cluster.

Under NASTP most modern Special Technology Zones (STZ) being developed which encompass: High Tech Aerospace Technologies Design Centers, National and International Aviation Industry, MRO facilities for commercial and military aircraft, Aviation logistics, Expo Centers, and Advanced Vocational Training Institutes.

The NASTP has been conceived to be developed and operationalised at four levels namely National Aerospace Clusters, Regional Aerospace, Cyber and IT Parks, University Aerospace, Cyber and IT Parks and Software Technology Parks (STPs).

The NASTP is creating a world class environment for bolstering potential of excellence driven and innovative minds of Pakistan.

Moreover, the PAF pavilion will also be displaying Advanced Communication and Airborne System Technologies, Advanced Communication and Airborne Communication System Technologies possessing air to air secure network, air and ground C2 Capabilities, moving map situational awareness display, multi-platform avionics integration and micro jet engine development, simulation division.

And also the PAF Airworthiness Certification Authority having the area of expertise in Integrated Avionics Upgrade Program, Aeromechanical Qualification on Aircraft, Form, Fit and Functional Replacements of Cockpits LRUs, Life Extension Program on aircraft.

The National Centre for Cyber Security having key features of secure vault, secure work mode, multiple wipe option, protected bootloader, authentication of apps, triple password protection, secure communication suite, secure communication network, battle hardened and war proven systems will also be part of the display items for the participants of the mega defence expo.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan World Technology Mauritanian Ouguiya November From Government Industry

Recent Stories

What are key factors Pakistan need to focus to lif ..

What are key factors Pakistan need to focus to lift T20 World Cup 2022 trophy?

8 minutes ago
 Imran Khan's security tightened after threat alert

Imran Khan's security tightened after threat alert

35 minutes ago
 Power generation capacity sufficient in country to ..

Power generation capacity sufficient in country to meet load demand, NA told

2 hours ago
 LHC Judge asks CJ to form larger bench on plea aga ..

LHC Judge asks CJ to form larger bench on plea against Imran Khan's disqualifica ..

4 hours ago
 Air Chief Marshal witnesses opening ceremony of Ba ..

Air Chief Marshal witnesses opening ceremony of Bahrain Air Show

4 hours ago
 Justice Aamer Farooq takes oath as Chief Justice o ..

Justice Aamer Farooq takes oath as Chief Justice of Islamabad High Court

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.