PAF to unveil most modern NASTP, advanced avionic techs at IDEAS 2022

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Friday released a short video documentary highlighting its advanced aerospace, avionics, cyber space and other related technologies to be showcased at its pavilion to be set up at the International Defence Exhibition and Seminar (IDEAS 2022) to be held from November 15 to 18 at the Karachi Expo Centre.

The two minute and 19 seconds long PAF video among other initiatives specially highlighted the most modern National Aerospace Science and Technology Park (NASTP) project that has been developed as per the vision of the government of Pakistan that entrusted PAF to spearhead the nation in building industry—academia linkage.

The concept has been crystalised under the able guidance of Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Babar Sindhu as the most modern NASTP being developed as Pakistan's first Aerospace Cluster.

Under NASTP most modern Special Technology Zones (STZ) being developed which encompass: High Tech Aerospace Technologies Design Centers, National and International Aviation Industry, MRO facilities for commercial and military aircraft, Aviation logistics, Expo Centers, and Advanced Vocational Training Institutes.

The NASTP has been conceived to be developed and operationalised at four levels namely National Aerospace Clusters, Regional Aerospace, Cyber and IT Parks, University Aerospace, Cyber and IT Parks and Software Technology Parks (STPs).

The NASTP is creating a world class environment for bolstering potential of excellence driven and innovative minds of Pakistan.

Moreover, the PAF pavilion will also be displaying Advanced Communication and Airborne System Technologies, Advanced Communication and Airborne Communication System Technologies possessing air to air secure network, air and ground C2 Capabilities, moving map situational awareness display, multi-platform avionics integration and micro jet engine development, simulation division.

And also the PAF Airworthiness Certification Authority having the area of expertise in Integrated Avionics Upgrade Program, Aeromechanical Qualification on Aircraft, Form, Fit and Functional Replacements of Cockpits LRUs, Life Extension Program on aircraft.

The National Centre for Cyber Security having key features of secure vault, secure work mode, multiple wipe option, protected bootloader, authentication of apps, triple password protection, secure communication suite, secure communication network, battle hardened and war proven systems will also be part of the display items for the participants of the mega defence expo.