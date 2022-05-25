PAF trainer aircraft crashes near Mianwali

(@FahadShabbir)

A Pakistan Air Force (PAF) trainer aircraft has crashed near Mianwali during a routine training mission

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2022 ) :A Pakistan Air Force (PAF) trainer aircraft has crashed near Mianwali during a routine training mission.

The pilot ejected safely while no loss of life or property was reported on the ground, a PAF news release said on Wednesday.

A board of inquiry had been ordered by the Air Headquarters to determine the cause of the incident, it added.