PAF Trainer Aircraft Crashes Near Peshawar

Muhammad Irfan Published March 22, 2022 | 07:25 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2022 ) :A Pakistan Air Force (PAF) trainer aircraft on Tuesday crashed near Peshawar during a routine training mission.

During the aircraft crash, both the pilots sustained fatal injuries, said a PAF media release.

It added that there was no other loss of life or property reported on the ground.

A board of Inquiry has been ordered by Air Headquarters to determine the cause of the incident, it said.

