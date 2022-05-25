PAF training aircraft crashed near Mianwali

(@Abdulla99267510)

The Spokesperson of the force says that the pilot has ejected himself safely and an inquiry board has been made to investigate the matter.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 25th, 2022) A Pakistan Air Force (PAF) training aircraft crashed on Wednesday near the city of Mianwali.

The aircraft crashed when it was on a routine training mission.

According to Pakistan Air Force (PAF), the pilot had ejected safely.

Earlier this year in March, a PAF trainer aircraft crashed during training mission in the country’s northwest in which two pilots got martyred.

A similar incident took place in March 2020 when a PAF F-16 fighter jet crashed in a parade ground in the capital, Islamabad and the pilot on board lost his life.

Talking about Wednesday's crash, the PAF spokesperson said, “Pilot ejected safely while no loss of life or property was reported on the ground,”.

He said, “A Board of Inquiry has been ordered by Air Headquarters to determine the cause of the incident.”