PAF tributes Dr Allama Iqbal on his 144th birthday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2021 ) :The Pakistan Air Force Directorate of Public Relations on Tuesday released a short documentary video to tribute the national poet Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal on his 144th birthday.

The short video tribute depicted the verses of poet of the East Dr Allama Iqbal's revolutionary poetry underscoring the might of falcons, "I have said I am Falcon who do not walk on earth, Be it desert and oceans everything lies under my feather", said a PAF media brief.

The mighty bird of prey falcon also appears on the official representative badges of the PAF.