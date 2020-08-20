UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PAF Tributes Youngest Nishan-e-Haider Recipient Pilot Rashid Minhas On Martyrdom Anniversary

Faizan Hashmi 25 seconds ago Thu 20th August 2020 | 02:04 PM

PAF tributes youngest Nishan-e-Haider recipient Pilot Rashid Minhas on martyrdom anniversary

Pakistan Air Force (PAF) on Thursday paid tribute to the unmatched valour and courage of the youngest Nishan-e-Haider recipient Pilot Officer Rashid Minhas on his 49th martyrdom anniversary

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020 ) :Pakistan Air Force (PAF) on Thursday paid tribute to the unmatched valour and courage of the youngest Nishan-e-Haider recipient Pilot Officer Rashid Minhas on his 49th martyrdom anniversary.

The Directorate of Public Relations PAF released a short documentary for euologizing the bravery and sacrifice of Pilot Rashid Minhas Shaheed, said a PAF press release.

Pilot Officer Rashid Minhas Shaheed Nishan-I-Haider was born on February 17, 1951, the martyr of Pakistani nation and the youngest recipient of Nishan-e-Haider, Rashid Minhas (a brave son of the soil) was commissioned on March 13, 1971, in the 51st GD (P) Course as a general duty pilot in the Pakistan Air Force.

"Minhas is the only PAF officer to receive the highest valor award, the Nishan-e-Haider till date.

"He was taxying for take-off on a training flight when an instructor pilot forced his way to rear cockpit, clutched control of the aircraft and took off. Assault by the traitor senior pilot inside the cockpit of trainer fighter plane T-33 made Minhas unconscious for a brief moment of time. When Minhas got conscious and realized that the fugitive pilot was heading towards the enemy state India, he tried to regain control but was unable to do so. Comprehending the situation, he deliberately forced the aircraft to crash 32 miles short of the border on August 20, 1971.

For this act of prodigious courage he was awarded Nishan-i-Haider, the award which takes precedence over all civil and military awards of Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Martyrs Shaheed Rashid February March August Border All P

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler approves general organisational stru ..

5 minutes ago

Merkel hosts Greta Thunberg for talks on climate c ..

16 seconds ago

Pilot officer Rashid Minhas live up to great tradi ..

18 seconds ago

Qureshi departs for China for Pak-China FM's strat ..

19 seconds ago

NCHD working for promotion of non formal education ..

21 seconds ago

Oil Spill Found in Russia's Anadyr Estuary in Chuk ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.