UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PAF Turns Indian Air Force's Pride Into Dust On Feb 27: Air Chief

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 27th February 2020 | 03:35 PM

PAF turns Indian Air Force's pride into dust on Feb 27: Air Chief

Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan Thursday said on February 27 last year, the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) had turned Indian Air Force's pride into dust by shooting down its two intruding aircraft and arresting a pilot

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2020 ) :Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan Thursday said on February 27 last year, the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) had turned Indian Air Force's pride into dust by shooting down its two intruding aircraft and arresting a pilot.

Addressing a ceremony held at Air Headquarters to mark the 'Surprise Day' (February 27), he said "Pakistan Air Force is ready to defend the country at any time and Pakistan will continue to support the people of Kashmir." According to a PAF spokesperson, the main event was held at Islamabad Air Headquarters to commemorate the day in a befitting manner where the Air Force personnel presented a march-past and fighter jets performed the fly past.

On that day, the Air Chief said the thunder of Pakistan Air Force's aircraft shocked the enemy due to its high professional preparedness achieved through decades' hard work.

He said Pakistan would continue to extend all possible moral and diplomatic support to the people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, adding, "We are supporting our Kashmiri brethren in every difficult time, the prolonged curfew in the occupied Kashmir should come to an end."The Air Chief also paid tribute to the media for countering Indian propaganda effectively. He said any aggression of the enemy would be thwarted in a betting manner. "Personnel of Pakistan Armed Forces are filled with the spirit of patriotism."Later, a documentary was shown to the participants especially composed on February 27, 2019 military standoff.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Islamabad Jammu February 2019 Moral Media Event All

Recent Stories

Excise and Narcotics Hazara foils smuggling of Has ..

1 minute ago

Naval Chief reviews operational readiness of naval ..

1 minute ago

Nine Terror Attacks Prevented in Russia's North Ca ..

1 minute ago

'Behbud Meena Bazaar' to support under privileged ..

1 minute ago

US envoy visits AJK's metropolis: Seeks early pea ..

12 minutes ago

FBR clarifies news about refunds, ST collection

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.