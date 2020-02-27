Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan Thursday said on February 27 last year, the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) had turned Indian Air Force's pride into dust by shooting down its two intruding aircraft and arresting a pilot

Addressing a ceremony held at Air Headquarters to mark the 'Surprise Day' (February 27), he said "Pakistan Air Force is ready to defend the country at any time and Pakistan will continue to support the people of Kashmir." According to a PAF spokesperson, the main event was held at Islamabad Air Headquarters to commemorate the day in a befitting manner where the Air Force personnel presented a march-past and fighter jets performed the fly past.

On that day, the Air Chief said the thunder of Pakistan Air Force's aircraft shocked the enemy due to its high professional preparedness achieved through decades' hard work.

He said Pakistan would continue to extend all possible moral and diplomatic support to the people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, adding, "We are supporting our Kashmiri brethren in every difficult time, the prolonged curfew in the occupied Kashmir should come to an end."The Air Chief also paid tribute to the media for countering Indian propaganda effectively. He said any aggression of the enemy would be thwarted in a betting manner. "Personnel of Pakistan Armed Forces are filled with the spirit of patriotism."Later, a documentary was shown to the participants especially composed on February 27, 2019 military standoff.