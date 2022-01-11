UrduPoint.com

PAF Undertakes 13 Sorties To Provide Relief Goods In Balochistan's Flood-affected Areas

Muhammad Irfan Published January 11, 2022 | 05:21 PM

Pakistan Air Force (PAF) aircraft has undertaken 13 sorties for provision of relief goods in flood-affected areas of Balochistan

PAF C-130 aircraft have airlifted 131,887 Pounds of goods comprising of dry ration, mineral water, medicines, blankets and tents in the calamity hit areas, said a PAF media release.

PAF Medical Camp in Pasni, led by PAF doctors and paramedical staff, was providing medical facilities to the flood affected people round the clock.

Additionally, PAF helicopter fleet was actively participating in relief and rescue operations in the flood affected areas.

