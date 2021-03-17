UrduPoint.com
PAF Urges Masses To Ensure Proper Waste Disposal Amid Parade Rehearsals

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 17th March 2021 | 02:13 PM

PAF urges masses to ensure proper waste disposal amid parade rehearsals

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2021 ) :Pakistan Air Force (PAF) has urged the masses of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad to ensure proper waste disposal to avoid scavenger birds' flocks hovering over heaps of garbage that were detrimental for low flying fighter jets during the rehearsals of Pakistan Day parade.

The fighter jets were at risk to hit a scavenger bird during their low altitude flight over the twin cities resulting into damage of the precious national asset, said a public awareness message by PAF.

It said that the masses were also requested to ensure cleanliness in their streets to protect the most precious national assets flying low during the rehearsals. The only major threat faced by the fighter jets flying in the airspace of the twin cities were scavenger birds whereas the masses were urged to cooperate through proper waste disposal, it added.

