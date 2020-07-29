UrduPoint.com
PAF Urges Masses To Properly Dispose Sacrificial Animals' Offal

Wed 29th July 2020 | 11:30 PM

PAF urges masses to properly dispose sacrificial animals' offal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2020 ) :Pakistan Air Force (PAF) in a unique but much needed effort had started an awareness campaign to educate masses for disposing off sacrificial animals' offal properly to avoid scavengers contact with the aircraft's hovering on the remains.

The PAF short message service (sms) alert was issued to make the masses realize that scavengers lurking over animal remains were a potential threat for both the aircraft and pilot's safety when airborne, said the PAF message.

It said: "Support your falcons (referring to the pilots-honorary title for PAF pilots) in the service of Pakistan.

The birds particularly scavengers hovering over the remains and carcasses of sacrificial animals are dangerous to both the pilot and the aircraft.

Therefore, the people should pack the animal offal and leftovers in garbage bags and place them in front of their home at the time of sacrifice on Eid-ul-Azha so that the district administration can bury them at designated places."It merits mention here that openly dumped offals were creating serious issue for pilots and aircrafts as many incidents of bird-aircraft collision were reported resulting in damages to the plane and at times caused emergency situation.

More Stories From Pakistan

