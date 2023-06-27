Open Menu

PAF Urges Responsible, Proper Disposal Of Sacrificial Animals' Offals

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 27, 2023 | 03:50 PM

PAF urges responsible, proper disposal of sacrificial animals' offals

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2023 ) :The Pakistan Air Force (PAF) on Tuesday urged the nation to ensure responsible and proper disposal of the entrails, offals and remains of sacrificial animals at designated places to ensure safety of the PAF assets from birds' strike.

The PAF Directorate of Public Relations on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha, released a special promo with the message that the entrails, offal and other remains of sacrificial animals were thrown at unspecified places on the occasion of Eid.

It used to attract the large birds like eagles and vultures who collide with high-speed aircraft and cause havoc, causing loss of aircraft, pilots and precious lives.

Therefore, the public was requested to throw the remains of the sacrificed animals in designated places or bury them in the ground and follow the safety message of Pakistan Air Force on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.

