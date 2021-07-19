UrduPoint.com
PAF Urges To Ensure Safe Disposal Of Offals On Eid-Ul-Azha

Mon 19th July 2021 | 01:40 PM

PAF urges to ensure safe disposal of offals on Eid-Ul-Azha

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2021 ) :Pakistan Air Force (PAF) on Monday urged the masses to ensure safe disposal of sacrificial animals' remains on the occasion of Eid-Ul-Azha to avoid scavengers' strike risk with the aircraft.

The PAF, in its special Eid-Ul-Azha public awareness campaign, initiated sensitization messages for the masses to avoid open dumping of sacrificial animals.

The animal remains attract scavengers and other birds hovering in the area leading to deadly bird strikes with planes causing damage to the precious national asset and the pilot.

The PAF message said, "We fly to protect our motherland from all harms. Be a part of our team by ensuring the disposal of slaughtered animals remains at proper place on this Eid. This will help ensuring the safety of our aircraft and pilots from dangerous bird strike."

