ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2023 ) :As a representative of more than three million freelancers working in the country, the Pakistan Freelancers Association (PAFLA) is all set to host a conference titled "The Future of Work (FoW): Collaborating with Freelancers, Influencers, and Entrepreneurs for Success in the Digital Age".

The event which is the first of its kind to take place in the country, aims to highlight the contributions of the local freelancer community to the national exchequer and the economy while calling for more conducive policies in the upcoming budget, said a news release.

Pakistan's freelancing ecosystem is amongst the biggest in the world, ranking amongst the top five nations in terms of the number of freelancers and the revenues they generate on a yearly basis.

In fiscal year 2022, these individuals generated close to $400 million for the national economy which was nearly 15% of total ICT exports of $2.62 billion from Pakistan during this period. Making continuous efforts to groom, mentor and develop this community, PAFLA's latest endeavor, the highly anticipated Future of Work conference aims to serve as a platform to foster future growth for entrepreneurs, influencers, and freelancers. To encourage greater participation of stakeholders, the conference is free to register for.

Besides speeches from esteemed personalities from various industries, the event will also feature presentations, panel discussions, fireside chats, and networking sessions for attendees.

Some of the most prominent invitees include the youngest MOS and CCNA professional sisters Ayesha and Areesh Fatima along with Salman Noman, the first YouTuber from Pakistan to receive the Diamond Play button, and multimedia visual tech artist Ayesha Mubarak Ali who was recently featured on the prestigious Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia list.

Speaking on the development, Ibrahim Amin, Chairman and Co-Founder, PAFLA stated; "Pakistan's freelancer community continues to actively tackle substantial challenges and elevate the nation's standing as a global power hub for technology-based exports. We are proud to offer these aspiring professionals the platform and the resources they need to progress and achieve unprecedented success in times to come." Adding her thoughts, Ayesha Mubarak Ali, Pakistan's most recent feature on the Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia list noted; "Pakistan has no shortage of talented individuals who can deliver high-quality products and services even with limited resources at their disposal. For Tufail Ahmed Khan, the CEO and his team at PAFLA to highlight these achievements and raise a prudent voice for this community through the Future of Work conference is an initiative that needs to be lauded for what it is trying to accomplish."PAFLA's Future of Work conference will include social networking opportunities as well, given the value of networking, and this will include a musical evening, a mind benders act and a chance to win smartphones through quiz activities.