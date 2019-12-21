(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2019 ):Pakistan Air Force (PAF) has inaugurated Aerospace and Aviation Campus of Air University at Kamra, said a press release issued by the PAF spokesperson here on Friday.

Speaking at the ceremony, Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training, Shafqat Mahmood said, PAF is pride of the nation and has not only served and defended the nation with great valor but also significantly contributed in nation building through its excellent educational institutes and training centers.

Appreciating the efforts of PAF leadership in establishing a state of the art Aviation and Aerospace Campus in district Attock, he said the mega project would play a pivotal role in uplift of the area and progress of the country.

He said that Ministry of Education and Professional Training would fully support Air University Kamra Campus as well as Multan Campus through Higher Education Commission.

Highlighting the significance of the Campus, the Air Chief Marshal, Mujahid Anwar Khan said that establishment of this campus in close proximity of Aviation Research Innovation and Development (AVRID), Aviation Design Institute (AVDI) and a Comprehensive Certification Agency has transformed it into a National Aerospace Science and Technology Park.

This strategic initiative would play a pivotal role in providing desired impetus to our self reliance programmes and promotion of research and development in the field of aviation, he added. He said that this institution has the potential to attract a large number of international scholars and students, thus enhancing Pakistan's image and economic progress.

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Climate Change, Malik Amin Aslam along with former air chiefs, high ranking defence and civil officers and heads of various academic institutions attended the ceremony.Vice Chancellor Air University Air Vice Marshal (Retd) Faaiz Amir in his welcome address, highlighted the salient features of the Campus.Earlier, the Minister unveiled the plaque of Air University Aerospace and Aviation Campus and offered Dua for the progress and prosperity of this premier institution. He also visited various facilities of the institution.