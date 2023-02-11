ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2023 ) :The IL-78 aircraft of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) carrying tents and relief goods from PAF Base, Lahore has reached Adana, Turkiye.

The ilyushin-78 aircraft was carrying 16.5 tonnes of humanitarian assistance relief goods from people of Pakistan for the earthquake affected brethren of Turkiye, said a PAF news release received here on Saturday.

PAF is also making all-out efforts to repatriate stranded Pakistanis in coordination with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Pakistan Embassy in Turkiye.

Some eight Pakistani passengers would be evacuated on the PAF IL-78 aircraft back to Pakistan.