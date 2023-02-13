UrduPoint.com

PAF'S IL-78 Aircraft Evacuates Pakistani Families, Students From Turkiye

Umer Jamshaid Published February 13, 2023 | 12:50 PM

PAF'S IL-78 aircraft evacuates Pakistani families, students from Turkiye

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2023 ) :An IL-78 aircraft of Pakistan Air Force landed back on Monday at PAF Base, Nur Khan after a successful mission of providing humanitarian assistance to the earthquake-stricken people of Turkiye.

According to the Pakistan Air Force (PAF), owing to the efforts of PAF, a number of Pakistani students and families stuck in the area were evacuated through the Ilyushin-78 and were brought back to the homeland safely.

The Pakistani students and families expressed their gratitude for the overall efforts of Pakistan Air Force in bringing them back to Pakistan and rescuing their fellow countrymen stranded in the natural calamity abroad.

Other such missions by PAF, in coordination with NDMA and Ministry of Foreign Affairs, are also in queue to help the earthquake affectees.

Related Topics

Pakistan Earthquake

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi to conduct clinical trials to develop th ..

Abu Dhabi to conduct clinical trials to develop thalassemia treatments

5 minutes ago
 Veteran actor, director Zia Mohyeddin passes away

Veteran actor, director Zia Mohyeddin passes away

6 minutes ago
 PM directs to expedite work on solar, wind power p ..

PM directs to expedite work on solar, wind power projects

1 hour ago
 Second round of Pakistan-US Mid-Level Defence Dial ..

Second round of Pakistan-US Mid-Level Defence Dialogue begins today

1 hour ago
 Spirited Pakistan stunned by India's late charge

Spirited Pakistan stunned by India's late charge

2 hours ago
 Ready, Steady, Go! HBL PSL 8 begins today

Ready, Steady, Go! HBL PSL 8 begins today

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.