UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PAF's JF-17 Thunder Spectacular Performance At Paris Airshow

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 17th June 2019 | 09:41 PM

PAF's JF-17 Thunder spectacular performance at Paris Airshow

Pakistan Air Force"s JF-17 Thunder multi-role fighter gave an impressive performance at the opening ceremony of the 53rd edition of 7-day International Paris Airshow held in Le Bourget, Paris, today

Paris (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 17th June, 2019) Pakistan Air Force"s JF-17 Thunder multi-role fighter gave an impressive performance at the opening ceremony of the 53rd edition of 7-day International Paris Airshow held in Le Bourget, Paris, today.The Paris Airshow was inaugurated by the President of France Mr.

Emmanuel Macron. The Ambassador of Pakistan to France Moin-ul-Haque and senior members of the Pakistani Armed forces delegation also attended the event. Air Marshal Ahmer Shehzad, HI (M) Chairman, PAC board Kamra and Air Vice Marshal Muhammad Mughees Afzal, SI (M), DG Security Pakistan Air Force are representing the Pakistan delegation.The Ambassador of Pakistan to France.

Moin-ul-Haque praised the strong presence and high level representation of Pakistan Air Force and Pakistan Aeronautical Complex at the Paris Airshow.

He said that besides demonstrating the professional excellence of our organizations, Pakistan's participation would provide a unique opportunity to our delegation to interact with their counterparts from over 80 countries and to network with thousands of buyers and sellers from around the world.Pakistan Air Force is exhibiting JF-17 Thunder aircraft in aerial and static display while Pakistan Navy is exhibiting its ATR reconnaissance aircraft.JF-17 Thunder aircraft will perform daily and display its flying and maneuvering capabilities during the Airshow.The fighter planes of only Pakistan and France are taking part in aerial display.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Pakistan Navy France Paris Event From

Recent Stories

Chief of Staff of Japan Joint Staff visits Wahat A ..

44 minutes ago

Death Toll in Battle for Libyan Capital of Tripoli ..

3 minutes ago

Algeria's Top Businessman Sentenced to 6 Months in ..

3 minutes ago

CDA begins development works at park enclave after ..

3 minutes ago

Quadripartite moot urge world to fulfill commitme ..

3 minutes ago

UN Welcomes UK Pledge to Resettle 5,000 of World's ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.