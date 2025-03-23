Open Menu

PAF'S Majestic Flypast Marks Pakistan Day Celebrations

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 23, 2025 | 04:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2025) Pakistan Air Force's fighter jets presented a spectacular aerial display during the Pakistan Day parade held at Aiwan-e-Sadar here.

President Asif Ali Zardari, Services chiefs and Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, Chief of the Air Staff Pakistan Air Force, were also in attendance on the occasion.

According to a spokesperson of PAF, as a tribute to the historic Lahore Resolution of 23 March 1940 PAF’s combat aircraft roared through the skies, demonstrating unmatched precision, professionalism and air superiority.

The flypast began with the awe-inspiring performance of Team Sherdils, which executed stunning aerial manoeuvres and aerobatics, showcasing the rigorous training and exceptional skill of the PAF aircrew.

The formation soared above Aiwan-e-Sadar, spreading the vibrant colours of the Pakistani flag and reaffirming PAF’s unwavering commitment to defend the country's airspace.

A diverse fleet of Pakistan Air Force jets, including JF-17 Thunders, F-16 Fighting Falcons, Mirages and state-of-the-art J-10C aircraft executed a series of breathtaking aerial manoeuvres. The audience was enthralled as the aircraft performed precision formations, high-speed passes and synchronized flight patterns, reinforcing PAF’s operational readiness and combat capability.

This year’s Pakistan Day celebrations were held on a limited scale in respect of the holy month of Ramadan. However, PAF’s flypast remained the highlight of the event, reflecting the Air Force’s unwavering dedication to safeguarding national sovereignty.

As the guardian of skies, PAF continues to evolve with cutting-edge technology, modernized aerial platforms and relentless training to ensure air superiority.

Pakistan Air Force remains steadfast in its mission to defend the nation and inspire the next generation with its legacy of excellence and bravery.

