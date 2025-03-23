PAF'S Majestic Flypast Marks Pakistan Day Celebrations
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 23, 2025 | 04:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2025) Pakistan Air Force's fighter jets presented a spectacular aerial display during the Pakistan Day parade held at Aiwan-e-Sadar here.
President Asif Ali Zardari, Services chiefs and Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, Chief of the Air Staff Pakistan Air Force, were also in attendance on the occasion.
According to a spokesperson of PAF, as a tribute to the historic Lahore Resolution of 23 March 1940 PAF’s combat aircraft roared through the skies, demonstrating unmatched precision, professionalism and air superiority.
The flypast began with the awe-inspiring performance of Team Sherdils, which executed stunning aerial manoeuvres and aerobatics, showcasing the rigorous training and exceptional skill of the PAF aircrew.
The formation soared above Aiwan-e-Sadar, spreading the vibrant colours of the Pakistani flag and reaffirming PAF’s unwavering commitment to defend the country's airspace.
A diverse fleet of Pakistan Air Force jets, including JF-17 Thunders, F-16 Fighting Falcons, Mirages and state-of-the-art J-10C aircraft executed a series of breathtaking aerial manoeuvres. The audience was enthralled as the aircraft performed precision formations, high-speed passes and synchronized flight patterns, reinforcing PAF’s operational readiness and combat capability.
This year’s Pakistan Day celebrations were held on a limited scale in respect of the holy month of Ramadan. However, PAF’s flypast remained the highlight of the event, reflecting the Air Force’s unwavering dedication to safeguarding national sovereignty.
As the guardian of skies, PAF continues to evolve with cutting-edge technology, modernized aerial platforms and relentless training to ensure air superiority.
Pakistan Air Force remains steadfast in its mission to defend the nation and inspire the next generation with its legacy of excellence and bravery.
Recent Stories
Dubai Supreme Council of Energy strengthens green economy agenda
Emirati businessman contributes AED35 million to Fathers' Endowment campaign
Dubai International Chamber facilitates expansion of fiber optics company Emtell ..
Stem cell treatment helps improve spinal cord injuries
4 killed, 6 injured, some 1,500 evacuated as wildfires ravage Korea’s southeas ..
UAE leaders congratulate President of Pakistan on National Day
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 March 2025
Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah continues receiving Ramadan well-wishers
Hamdan bin Mohammed praises combat readiness, efficiency of 11th Mountain Infant ..
UAE, Egyptian Presidents discuss strengthening fraternal ties in Cairo
Iftar Dinner and Pakistan Day Celebration at Pakistan Social Centre Sharjah
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PML-F Sindh pays homage to Quaid on Pakistan Day6 minutes ago
-
PAF'S majestic flypast marks Pakistan day celebrations6 minutes ago
-
Event held to mark Pakistan Day6 minutes ago
-
Interfaith Iftar Dinner: IRCRA promotes unity among diverse communities6 minutes ago
-
Chief Minister Balochistan extends Pakistan Day greetings to nation6 minutes ago
-
Acting Governor Balochistan conferred Presidential Awards6 minutes ago
-
Walk held to mark Pakistan Day6 minutes ago
-
Ramesh Singh Arora announces restoration of 46 Gurdwaras under Punjab government’s initiative16 minutes ago
-
Dera police busted Inter-Provincial gang of Ice smugglers, recover over 3 kg Ice16 minutes ago
-
We will not hesitate to make any sacrifices for Pakistan sake: Khursheed Shah16 minutes ago
-
2 drug peddlers supplying ice to youth held16 minutes ago
-
FJWU symbol of academic excellence, women empowerment, career hub: VC Dr Bushra26 minutes ago