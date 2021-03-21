HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2021 ) :The Pakistan Air Force's Muhammad Shoaib Khan defeated the Water and Power Development Authority's (WAPDA) Muzamil Murtaza in the men's first tennis semi final held at Hyderabad Gymkhana on Sunday.

The championship was organized in connection with the Pakistan Day.

Khan, who hails from Peshawar, won 2 sets with 7-6 and 6-3 allowing win to his opponent Murtaza, who lives in Multan, only in one set with 4.

-6 score.

Similarly, in the second semi final Karachi's Akeel Khan of WAPDA scored 6-4 and 6-3 in 2 sets to snatch victory from his opponent Muhammad Abid of WAPDA Lahore.

The championship's final would be played on March 22 at 4.30 pm at the tennis court of Hyderabad Gymkhana.

The prize distribution ceremony is scheduled at 6 pm which would be followed by the Pakistan Day cake cutting ceremony.

In the evening high tea, musical show and fireworks would be arranged.