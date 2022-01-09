(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2022 ) :Keeping the tradition of serving the nation during natural calamities, Pakistan Air Force (PAF) was relentlessly carrying out rescue and relief operations in flood affected areas of Balochistan.

During the operations, a number of sorties have been flown by PAF transport aircraft and helicopters in which relief goods including ration, tents, food items, medicines, drinking water, blankets and essentially required machinery have been airlifted, said a PAF media release.

The PAF has also established Medical Camp in Pasni to provide medical facilities to the flood affected people.