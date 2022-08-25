(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2022 ) :Pakistan Air Force (PAF) was actively participating in rescue and relief operations in flood affected areas of Balochistan, Sindh and South Punjab.

During the operations, 12,375 Pounds of relief goods have been distributed amongst the flood affectees who have been badly hit by recent torrential rains spell and flash floods, a PAF news release said.

The PAF emergency response teams were continuously busy in evacuating flood victims to safe areas. Additionally, in the last 24 hours 346 patients have been attended by teams of PAF doctors and para-medical staff at the field hospitals established by Pakistan Air Force.

Despite inclement weather conditions throughout the country especially in the flood stricken areas, PAF personnel were working hard to provide humanitarian assistance to flood affectees.