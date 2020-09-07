UrduPoint.com
PAF's Sacrifices Can Not Be Forgotten: Mian Farrukh Habib

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 07th September 2020 | 10:20 PM

PAF's sacrifices can not be forgotten: Mian Farrukh Habib

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2020 ) :Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Mian Farrukh Habib on Monday said that everlasting sacrifices of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) could not be forgotten because they strengthened the country by giving their valuable blood.

In a statement on Air Defense Day, he paid rich tributes to the martyrs of Pakistan Air Force and said that every person of the nation possessed capabilities for the defence of motherland as India witnessed it September 1965.

He said that Air Commodore MM Alam had the world record in air defence history and Pakistani nation would remember such heroes always who made the country invincible.

He said that national solidarity and unity was much needed for the protection and safety of the country. He said that every conspiracy against Pakistan would be foiled with national unity.

He also paid the best tributes to the struggle and sacrifices of Pak forces for the protection of the country.

More Stories From Pakistan

