PAF’s Spectacular Flypast Marks Thanksgiving Ceremony In Islamabad
Sumaira FH Published May 17, 2025 | 01:40 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2025) A spectacular flypast by the Pakistan Air Force illuminated the skies of the Federal Capital on Friday during a special thanksgiving ceremony commemorating ‘Marka-e-Haq’ (Battle of Truth) of the nation and Armed Forces.
The flypast is a demonstration of the Pakistan Air Force's unwavering spirit of faith and profound loyalty to the nation, said a news statement.
More than just a display of strength, the aerial spectacle is a memorial to the historic victory and a symbol of national unity, showcasing the nation’s courage, resolve, and strength.
The Shaheens (Falcons) of the Pakistan Air Force have once again affirmed that the defense of Pakistan remains impregnable, while entire nation feels proud of their Armed Forces.
Recent Stories
NA passes Income Tax Amendment Bill 2024 amid PTI opposition
Youm-e-Tashakur being observed today to pay homage to armed forces
Talat Hussain's daughter Tazeen ties the knot for second time
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 2025
Secretary Information, Quetta Commissioner Hamza visits Balochistan Directorate ..
Three killed, one injured in different incidents in Attock
Youm-e-Tashakur, national flag hoisting ceremony to be observe on Friday
United Nations dismisses independence bid from Baloch separatists, citing UN Cha ..
Three policemen injured in terrorist attack at checkpoint in Swabi
Pakistan not only won the war against the enemy but also emerged as a responsibl ..
Sindh govt to observe Yom e Tashakur on May 16
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PAF’s spectacular flypast marks thanksgiving ceremony in Islamabad3 minutes ago
-
PM, UK Foreign Secretary discuss bilateral, regional issues1 hour ago
-
Youm-e-Tashakur observed in Belgium1 hour ago
-
Türkiye- Pakistan are iron clad brothers : Cemal Sangu2 hours ago
-
Youm-e-Tashakur observed in Tanzania2 hours ago
-
4 died in accidents, drowning in Hyderabad, Jamshoro2 hours ago
-
PPP decides staging strong protest against corruption, lawlessness in KP2 hours ago
-
Rana urges opposition to play role for economic, country’s development2 hours ago
-
Tehreek-e-Jawaan leads victory march in Rawalpindi2 hours ago
-
Pakistan invincible, will respond forcefully to any aggression: Sarfraz Bugti2 hours ago
-
Special ceremony at martyrs' memorial celebrates Pakistani forces success in Operation Bunyan-um Mar ..2 hours ago
-
Pakistan armed forces responded India with powerful reply: Governor Kundi2 hours ago