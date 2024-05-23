PAFSTC Lauds Decision Of KP Govt. To Impose Tobacco Levy
Umer Jamshaid Published May 23, 2024 | 08:42 PM
The Provincial Alliance for Sustainable Tobacco Control (PAFSTC) on Thursday commended Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government for its decisive action to levy a new tobacco tax in form of provincial excise duty
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) The Provincial Alliance for Sustainable Tobacco Control (PAFSTC) on Thursday commended Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government for its decisive action to levy a new tobacco tax in form of provincial excise duty.
Qamar Naseem, a civil society activist working on tobacco control said that the imposition of tobacco cess and taxes aligned with WHOs Framework Convention on Tobacco Control (FCTC) guidelines that emphasized the need for economic measures to reduce tobacco consumption.
The alliance said that this forward-thinking approach would not only curb tobacco use but also significantly improve the healthcare system in KP.
The fund generated through tobacco cess would help enhance medical facilities and support healthcare workers, PAFSTC added.
APP/mds/
