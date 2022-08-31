UrduPoint.com

PAFWA Sets Relief Camps To Collect Donations For Flood Affected

Faizan Hashmi Published August 31, 2022 | 12:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2022 ) :Pakistan Air Force Women's Association (PAFWA) has established the PAFWA Relief Camps at Markaz-e-PAFWA at all Air Force bases to collect donations and clothing items for the flood affected.

The relief camps were set up under the leadership of President PAFWA Begum Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, joined by ladies at PAF Regional Air Commands and Chairpersons PAFWA at the PAF bases as the recent monsoon rainfall and the emerging situation of the national level flood disaster were demanding national level efforts and support for saving the humanity throughout the country, a PAF news release said.

Pakistan Air Force Women's Association (PAFWA) being a welfare organisation has always stepped forward for conduct of relief activities to alleviate the suffering of those affected by disasters and natural calamities.

Under the efforts of Pakistan Air Force Women's Association and active participation of PAF women folk has resulted in collection of cash donation amounting to Rs 14,083,883/-, 7,100 gents, 9,700 ladies, 10,500 children clothing items, 3,400 winter clothing, 1,200 blankets and quilts and 1,000 beddings.

The donations were being dispatched in flood relief camps established by PAF at the flood affected areas throughout the country for further distribution among the needy.

The vision of President PAFWA Begum Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, active participation of ladywives and overall generous spirit of the PAF women community in contributing for this noble cause was highly commendable.

