Pahalgam Attack A Ploy Of Modi Govt: Abdul Khabeer Azad
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 28, 2025 | 08:11 PM
Chairman Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee /Khateeb Badshahi Mosque Lahore Maulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabeer Azad said that the two-nation theory is a guarantor of Pakistan's development while the Pahalgam attack is a ploy of Modi government
Addressing a national solidarity conference held at Chenab Club Faisalabad, he said Pakistan is a great blessing of Allah Almighty which was achieved in the name of islam. "It came into existence after great sacrifices of millions of people including our forefathers. Hence, we all are united for security and protection of the homeland.
Scholars should also play a key role in creating peace, religious harmony and national unity in Pakistan through Membar-o-Mehrab," he added.
He said that protection of Pakistan is our collective responsibility. "We should collective strive for elimination of terrorism and extremism for making society free from violence and respect for humanity. Religious scholars have already issued a fatwa and declared sectarianism, terrorism and suicide attacks Haram (prohibited). We should make this message the voice of every household”, he added.
He said that Pakistan came into existence on the basis of the two-nation theory because Muslims and Hindus are two separate nations. “Our religion, race, thinking and customs are completely different from the Hindus”, he added.
Azad strongly condemned the Pahalgam incident and termed it a lie and ploy of the Modi government. He said that India is violating international laws by breaking the Indus Water Treaty. "We will not let Modi violate this treaty, he said, adding that whenever we move towards development and prosperity, the Modi government cannot digest it.
If India imposes any kind of aggression, the entire nation will give a befitting reply under the leadership of Army Chief General Asim Munir, he warned.
Maulana Azad said that role of Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif and Army Chief Hafiz General Asim Munir is commendable in stability and prosperity of Pakistan. "The entire Pakistani nation stands with its brave armed forces and national security institutions for the defence and stability of the country, he added.
He said that Pak forces and national security institutions have strengthened the defence of the country by making unparalleled sacrifices. India is in shock over the indication given by the Prime Minister of Pakistan to conduct an international investigation into the Pahalgam incident. The decisions taken by the government of Pakistan regarding India in the national security meeting are the voice of entire nation, he added
He said that Pakistani people and Muslim Ummah stand with the people of Palestine and Muslims of Gaza. Oppressor Israel is massacring Muslims in Palestine and Gaza. All Islamic countries are against Israeli attacks on Gaza and Palestine, he added.
Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad also appreciated Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz and said that she is at the forefront of Punjab's development by launching various programs including clean Punjab, women's rights, Punjab development and education, excellent health facilities, religious harmony and peace.
Later, a special prayer was also offered for security, progress and prosperity of the country.
