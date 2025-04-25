- Home
Pahalgam Attack: Kartarpur Corridor Remains Open For Sikh Pilgrims After Tense Situation
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 25, 2025 | 05:55 PM
Darbar administration says 247 pilgrims have arrived from India through corridor since morning
SHAKARGARH: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 25th, 2025) The Kartarpur Corridor remained open for Sikh pilgrims as usual even after tense situation following attack in Pahalgam in Occupied Kashmir on Friday.
The Sikh pilgrims are free to visit Kartarpur.
According to the Darbar administration, 247 pilgrims arrived from the India through the corridor since the morning. On the other hand, the pilgrims expressed gratitude to the Government of Pakistan for keeping the Kartarpur Corridor open.
Pakistan earlier closed its airspace for Indian flights for one month, and the NOTAM regarding the closure of Pakistani airspace will remain effective until midnight on May 23.
Earlier in the day, a First Informatioin Report (FIR) exposed the Modi government’s Pahalgam false flag operation.
The Modi’s false flag drama in Pahalgam became a laughingstock.
According to the security sources, the FIR of the Pahalgam false flag operation cast doubts on the nature of the attack.
The sources said that the Pahalgam police station is located six kilometers away from the site of the incident. As per the FIR, the Pahalgam attack took place between 1:50pm and 2:20pm.
The security officials noted that, surprisingly, the FIR was registered just 10 minutes later at 2:30pm. The fact that the FIR was filed within such a short time suggests a pre-planned operation.
The sources further revealed that, as per a premeditated script, unidentified cross-border terrorists are named in the FIR.
The FIR stated that indiscriminate firing was carried out by the alleged terrorists, while the Indian government and media continued to falsely portray the incident as a targeted killing.
Phrases like “at the behest of foreign masters” are also pre-included in the FIR.
