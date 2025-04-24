Pahalgam attack: Pakistan NSC meeting underway to give befitting response to Indian false propaganda

(@Abdulla99267510)

Sources say Ministry of Foreign Affairs will present proposals against India’s unilateral actions, which will be approved by the committee

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 24th, 2025) A crucial meeting of the National Security Committee, chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, has commenced to discuss the steps taken by India following the attack in the Pahalgam area of Indian-occupied Kashmir and the killing of 26 tourists.

The high-level meeting is being held at the Prime Minister's House and is attended by Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, Federal Information Minister Atta Tarar, and Federal Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar, among other cabinet members.

Besides it, Tariq Fatemi and Attorney General Mansoor Awan are also present. The meeting is being attended by top military leadership, members of the National Security Committee and other senior officials.

The sources said that that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs would present proposals against India’s unilateral actions, which would be approved by the committee.

An effective and legal response would be formulated against India’s unilateral measures, and various options regarding the suspension or annulment of the Indus Waters Treaty would be considered.

The sources said that the options of submitting a resolution at the United Nations, filing a case at the International Court of Justice or seeking arbitration through the World Bank are also being reviewed.

Furthermore, the meeting would reassess all bilateral agreements with India including the Shimla Agreement.

The sources said that a strategy would also be devised during the crucial meeting to give the most effective response to any adventurism by India.