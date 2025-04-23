Pahalgam Attack: Shameful History Of India's False Flag Operations To Defame Pakistan
Muhammad Irfan Published April 23, 2025 | 04:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025) Pahalgam attack on foreign tourists is yet another example of shameful history of India's false flag operations to put the blame on Pakistan.
Defense analysts point out that making false accusations against Pakistan had been an old tradition of India, which is part of the hybrid war script.
Accusing Pakistan for everything that goes wrong in India and stealing elections by diverting public attention is an old tactic of Indian rulers.
Pahalgam is not the first case, the shameful story of India's false flag operations blaming Islamabad had a long history.
Pakistan was blamed for the death of 68 people in the Samjhauta Express tragedy in 2007.
The role of Hindu extremists including Major Ramesh came to light in the investigation of the Samjhauta Express, sources said.
Similarly, the 2008 Mumbai attacks were used to defame Pakistan on a global scale.
Sources said that in 2013, former CBI officer Satish Verma revealed that the Mumbai attacks were carried out by the Indian government itself
The former CBI officer revealed that the objective behind the Mumbai attacks was to get strict anti-terrorism laws passed.
On April 31, 2018, tourists were attacked in Kerala, and the investigation revealed that the attacks were for political purposes ahead of the Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan elections.
When in 2019, 40 Indian soldiers were killed in the Pulwama attack and the Modi regime immediately blamed Pakistan for the attack without any evidence.
The former governor of IIOJK Satyapal Malik exposed the Modi government by exposing the Pulwama attack conspiracy and vindicated Pakistan's stance.
The blame for the death of 5 Indian soldiers in Rajouri in 2023 was also laid on Pakistan.
The attack in Rajouri was a conspiracy to further justify the BJP's anti-Pakistan and anti- Muslim narrative.
The attack in Pahalgam on April 22 was also a continuation of the false flag operation.
This attack was carried out at a time when the US Vice President was on a visit to India.
The aim of this attack is also to defame Pakistan by linking it to terrorism on a global scale. Defense Experts said that over seven lakh Indian soldiers are deployed in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir in the name of security and this ratio was one soldier for every 7 citizens.
Defense analysts question how could attacks happen in such a tight security environment?
Defense experts opine that these attacks were India's own creation to build an anti-Pakistan narrative but now
India's same-style false flag operations have been completely exposed and the international community knows the reality.
Recent Stories
Setback for Islamabad United as Rassie van der Dussen, Matt Short not available ..
Alia Bhatt is nothing in front of Pooja Bhatt: Rahul Bhatt
Gold price decreases by Rs11, 700 per tola in Pakistan
Indian woman murders husband over illicit affair with his nephew
No question of physical remand of Imran Khan at this point: SC
PSL X: Abrar Ahmed decides to leave head-nodding celebrations style
The sensational new video song by Hassan Raheem & Annural Khalid is stealing hea ..
Pakistan Navy Hosts Indian Ocean Naval Symposium Preparatory Workshop (Ipw) 2025 ..
Available Now in Pakistan: vivo V50 Lite with 6500mAh Battery, 90W FlashCharge, ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 April 2025
New era of cricket begins in South Punjab, says Multan Sultans Owner
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Japan hands over upgraded water treatment plant to Faisalabad, tripling city's supply capacity6 minutes ago
-
Govt. committed to facilitating investors in petroleum sector: Minister6 minutes ago
-
Sialkot University showcases innovation at Punjab Expo 20256 minutes ago
-
Pahalgam attack: shameful history of India's false flag operations to defame Pakistan6 minutes ago
-
Ayaz visits Masjid-e-Nabawi Roza-e-Rasool (PBUH)6 minutes ago
-
Magistrate cracks down on overpricing in Tarnol, 8 shopkeepers detained6 minutes ago
-
Kashmir Council EU condemns attack on tourists in IIOJK6 minutes ago
-
Farmers advised against unnecessary spraying rice crop16 minutes ago
-
Chairman Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan meets with youth influencers16 minutes ago
-
PA unanimously condemns terrorism, lauds police bravery16 minutes ago
-
AC inspects polio vaccination process at THQ hospital16 minutes ago
-
APHC strongly condemn cowardly attack on tourists in Pahalgam26 minutes ago