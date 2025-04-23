ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025) Pahalgam attack on foreign tourists is yet another example of shameful history of India's false flag operations to put the blame on Pakistan.

Defense analysts point out that making false accusations against Pakistan had been an old tradition of India, which is part of the hybrid war script.

Accusing Pakistan for everything that goes wrong in India and stealing elections by diverting public attention is an old tactic of Indian rulers.

Pahalgam is not the first case, the shameful story of India's false flag operations blaming Islamabad had a long history.

Pakistan was blamed for the death of 68 people in the Samjhauta Express tragedy in 2007.

The role of Hindu extremists including Major Ramesh came to light in the investigation of the Samjhauta Express, sources said.

Similarly, the 2008 Mumbai attacks were used to defame Pakistan on a global scale.

Sources said that in 2013, former CBI officer Satish Verma revealed that the Mumbai attacks were carried out by the Indian government itself

The former CBI officer revealed that the objective behind the Mumbai attacks was to get strict anti-terrorism laws passed.

On April 31, 2018, tourists were attacked in Kerala, and the investigation revealed that the attacks were for political purposes ahead of the Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan elections.

When in 2019, 40 Indian soldiers were killed in the Pulwama attack and the Modi regime immediately blamed Pakistan for the attack without any evidence.

The former governor of IIOJK Satyapal Malik exposed the Modi government by exposing the Pulwama attack conspiracy and vindicated Pakistan's stance.

The blame for the death of 5 Indian soldiers in Rajouri in 2023 was also laid on Pakistan.

The attack in Rajouri was a conspiracy to further justify the BJP's anti-Pakistan and anti- Muslim narrative.

The attack in Pahalgam on April 22 was also a continuation of the false flag operation.

This attack was carried out at a time when the US Vice President was on a visit to India.

The aim of this attack is also to defame Pakistan by linking it to terrorism on a global scale. Defense Experts said that over seven lakh Indian soldiers are deployed in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir in the name of security and this ratio was one soldier for every 7 citizens.

Defense analysts question how could attacks happen in such a tight security environment?

Defense experts opine that these attacks were India's own creation to build an anti-Pakistan narrative but now

India's same-style false flag operations have been completely exposed and the international community knows the reality.