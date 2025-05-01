Open Menu

Pahalgam False Flag: Another Indian MLA Exposes BJP’s Agenda

Umer Jamshaid Published May 01, 2025 | 04:20 PM

Pahalgam False Flag: another Indian MLA exposes BJP’s agenda

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2025) Another Indian Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) has exposed the BJP’s alleged agenda following the false flag attack in Pahalgam.

Chandrashekhar Yadav, an MLA from Bihar representing the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), has raised serious questions about the recent Pahalgam incident, sources said.

He said that no one in the country has the courage to kill someone based on their religion. “This is merely an excuse to spread hatred. If that weren’t the case, why would a Muslim fall victim to the bullets in Pahalgam?” he asked.

Yadav highlighted that a Muslim man carried a wounded victim on his shoulder for 20 kilometers to save his life during the attack. “One of the 26 people killed in this incident was also a Muslim,” he added.

He described the Pahalgam attack as a deceptive ploy by the BJP aimed at targeting Muslims.

“Attackers don’t have the time to ask about religion or caste. If that were truly the case, how was a Muslim also killed?” he pointed out.

Yadav accused the BJP of spreading hatred and distracting the public from real issues through misinformation. He remarked that since elections are currently underway in Bihar, the BJP is deliberately trying to create an atmosphere of hate in the state.

He further said that BJP supporters were misleading people under the guise of devotion and religious fervor to strengthen their party. “The BJP’s goal is to incite hatred to win votes—this goal must be defeated,” he urged.

Expressing their concerns, political analysts said that the politics of hate against Muslims reflected the mentality of Modi.

Following the Pahalgam attack, Modi and his allies have done nothing but levelled baseless accusations, the said.

Recent Stories

PSL X: Karachi Kings opt to bat first against Mult ..

PSL X: Karachi Kings opt to bat first against Multan Sultans

55 minutes ago
 PSL 2025 Match 20 Multan Sultans Vs. Karachi Kings ..

PSL 2025 Match 20 Multan Sultans Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who Will ..

60 minutes ago

India blocks Javelin Gold Medalist Arshad Nadeem’s Instagram account after Pah ..

1 hour ago
 No chance of Imran Khan’s appeal fixation agains ..

No chance of Imran Khan’s appeal fixation against conviction this year: IHC Re ..

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 May 2025

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 May 2025

8 hours ago
Pakistan Pavilion Inaugurated at GETEX 2025 Expo i ..

Pakistan Pavilion Inaugurated at GETEX 2025 Expo in Dubai

17 hours ago
 Meeting Between Pakistan’s Federal Minister for ..

Meeting Between Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Planning and Secretary General ..

17 hours ago
 Meeting Between Pakistan’s Federal Minister for ..

Meeting Between Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Planning and Secretary General ..

17 hours ago
 Education systems must evolve to nurture creativit ..

Education systems must evolve to nurture creativity in the age of AI

17 hours ago
 Children weigh in the pros and cons of social medi ..

Children weigh in the pros and cons of social media in a fun debate at SCRF 2025

17 hours ago
 Majid Zakery inspires young artists at SCRF 2025 w ..

Majid Zakery inspires young artists at SCRF 2025 with masterclass on illustratio ..

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan