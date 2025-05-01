Pahalgam False Flag: Another Indian MLA Exposes BJP’s Agenda
Umer Jamshaid Published May 01, 2025 | 04:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2025) Another Indian Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) has exposed the BJP’s alleged agenda following the false flag attack in Pahalgam.
Chandrashekhar Yadav, an MLA from Bihar representing the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), has raised serious questions about the recent Pahalgam incident, sources said.
He said that no one in the country has the courage to kill someone based on their religion. “This is merely an excuse to spread hatred. If that weren’t the case, why would a Muslim fall victim to the bullets in Pahalgam?” he asked.
Yadav highlighted that a Muslim man carried a wounded victim on his shoulder for 20 kilometers to save his life during the attack. “One of the 26 people killed in this incident was also a Muslim,” he added.
He described the Pahalgam attack as a deceptive ploy by the BJP aimed at targeting Muslims.
“Attackers don’t have the time to ask about religion or caste. If that were truly the case, how was a Muslim also killed?” he pointed out.
Yadav accused the BJP of spreading hatred and distracting the public from real issues through misinformation. He remarked that since elections are currently underway in Bihar, the BJP is deliberately trying to create an atmosphere of hate in the state.
He further said that BJP supporters were misleading people under the guise of devotion and religious fervor to strengthen their party. “The BJP’s goal is to incite hatred to win votes—this goal must be defeated,” he urged.
Expressing their concerns, political analysts said that the politics of hate against Muslims reflected the mentality of Modi.
Following the Pahalgam attack, Modi and his allies have done nothing but levelled baseless accusations, the said.
