Pahalgam false flag attack: Modi Govt blocks ISPR’s YouTube Channel, X Account

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2025) In a panic over the revelation of truth, Modi’s government has blocked the official YouTube channel and X account (formerly Twitter) of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) following the Pahalgam false flag attack.

“After imposing restrictions on media outlets and news channels, the Modi government has now also suspended ISPR’s official YouTube channel and X account,” sources said.

On April 29 and 30, the Director General of ISPR exposed Indian terrorism in Pakistan and revealed falsehoods to the international community.

Pakistani media also unmasked Modi’s false flag operation, exposing the truth behind Indian propaganda, sources said.

Following the Pahalgam attack, the Modi government attempted to tighten its grip on media coverage, they said.

Sources said the Modi government had already suspended transmission of nearly all Pakistani tv channels in India. Moreover, India has also shut down the social media accounts of prominent Pakistani personalities.

Defense analysts claimed that even the Indian media has acknowledged the factual reporting by Pakistani media regarding Pahalgam.