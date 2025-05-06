Pahalgam false flag operation: A sinister conspiracy against freedom movement at IIOJ&K

A deadly attack took place at the tourist site of Pahalgam in occupied Kashmir, which Indian security forces immediately declared a terrorist assault and started blaming Pakistan without any investigation

Like previous false flag operations, India attempted to portray itself as the victim of terrorism despite the fact that it was involved in sponsoring terrorism in neighbouring countries including Pakistan.

The experts referred to several key questions and pieces of evidence suggesting that this incident may well have been a false flag operation planned by RAW to defame Pakistan and Kashmir freedom movement at IIOJ&K.

Condemning the Indian media malacious propaganda against Pakistan, the international relations and security experts here Tuesday told APP that Indians investigations were failed to provide concrete evidence and provide answers of serious questions after the Pehalgam incident.

Professor Dr Ejaz Khan, former Chairman, International Relations Department at University of Peshawar said the first question was how such an attack was possible in an area designated as a high-security zone, where every visitor was logged and monitored.

In Pahalgam, he said that all tourist movements are tracked, and security is at its peak during pilgrimage seasons. "The attackers reaching the site without obstruction indicated not only a security failure but also hinted at premeditated planning behind the incident happened under the nose of Indian military ."

Historically, Indian intelligence agencies and state institutions have used false flag operations to achieve political or military objectives. Whether it was the 2001 Indian Parliament attack or the 2016 Uri incident, in each case India blamed Pakistan without investigation and attempted to mislead the global community. Later, multiple reports exposed the internal links and suspicious aspects of these events.

He said the timing of the Pahalgam incident is also quite significant. The Modi government urgently needed an “external threat” to reinforce its national security narrative. In the past as well, similar incidents have occurred right before elections, diverting voters’ attention from economic issues, inflation, and minority oppression toward a common enemy.

Another important point is that soon after the attack, search operations were launched against Kashmiri youth in the valley, with numerous individuals arrested without evidence and their houses were razed to ground.

"If the attack was truly carried out by external actors, why were local Kashmiris targeted? This clearly indicates the event is being used to further suppress the local population and associate their freedom movement with terrorism.

Additionally, he said the way this incident was amplified within just 10 minutes by "Godi media" (pro-government media) and social media accounts linked to RAW, blaming Pakistan even before details emerged, shows that this was not a spontaneous response but part of a well-orchestrated plan.

He said that Indian General M.V. Suchindra Kumar has also reportedly acknowledged that the incident was orchestrated by the RAW.

Furthermore, India used this attack at the UN and other global forums to run propaganda against Pakistan, proving that the incident served not just domestic political goals but also aimed to malign Pakistan internationally.

However, this time the international response has shifted the dynamics. The United States urged both India and Pakistan to resolve issues through dialogue rather than military means.

This indicates that the Kashmir issue is no longer just a bilateral matter, but an international concern drawing global attention.

Apart from the U.S., countries like China, Turkey, Azerbaijan, Bosnia, and others have expressed full support for Pakistan’s stance against India.

Their statements make it clear that the international community is no longer willing to tolerate any aggression by India in South Asia.

Dr Ejaz Khan said that Pakistan should seize this diplomatic opportunity to expose India’s false flag operations on the global stage. There is a need for a transparent and impartial international investigation to bring the truth to light.

Brigadier Mahmood Shah, former Secretary Law and Order of erstwhileFata told APP that recent leaked documents posted on Telegram exposed RAW involvement in false flag operation at Pehalgam.

He said the reality is that Indian-occupied Kashmir has become a symbol of oppression and tyranny by the Indian state and its Occupied Forces.

He said for decades, its people have endured brutality, restrictions, and human rights violations. "When Kashmiris intensified raise their voices for freedom from India, they are immediately branded as “terrorists,” while state violence is portrayed as “law enforcement.”

The experts said the Pahalgam incident has occured as result of planning by the Indian military and intelligence agencies to suppress the legitimate freedom movement of Kashmiris.

This event has now become the focus of international attention, bringing the Kashmir issue into a new diplomatic sphere at global stage.

The experts said if Pakistan adopts a strategic diplomatic approach, this moment could become a significant step toward a fair resolution of the Kashmir dispute imperative for lasting peace and stability.

