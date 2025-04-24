Pahalgam incident regrettable, we stand united for national interest, integrity: Gandapur

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2025) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sardar Ali Amin Gandapur on Thursday chaired the 31st meeting of the provincial cabinet, during which he strongly condemned the recent Pahalgam incident.

Describing the event as deeply regrettable, Gandapur reaffirmed that the nation stands united in safeguarding Pakistan’s national interest and territorial integrity.

Speaking on the occasion, CM Gandapur criticized the Indian government’s response to the incident, labeling it as aggressive, unfortunate, and unacceptable. He stated that the Indian authorities are attempting to exploit the Pahalgam incident as part of a deliberate conspiracy to malign Pakistan.

He emphasized that the incident highlights the Indian government’s own failures and incompetence. Expressing sorrow over the loss of precious lives, the Chief Minister accused the Indian leadership of using inflammatory rhetoric against Pakistan to cover up its internal shortcomings.

Gandapur warned that any act of aggression under the guise of this incident would meet with a resolute and strong response. “We are fully prepared to defend our country,” he declared, “and we will not hesitate to make any sacrifice necessary to protect our sovereignty.”

He further added that India's aggressive posture has always posed a serious threat to regional peace and stability.

APP/vak