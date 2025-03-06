Paharipura Police nab kidnapper, safely recover abducted trader

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) ******2nd para corrected*****

The Paharipura Police on Thursday claimed to have busted a gang of kidnappers while safely recovering an abducted trader.

Acting on the directives of SP Faqirabad Division Syed Talal Ahmad Shah, DSP Faqirabad Circle Umar Afridi and SHO Paharipura Police Station Javed Marwat conducted the operation.

The victim was a medicine trader, who was kidnapped from the Ring Road area within Paharipura Police Station’s jurisdiction due to a financial dispute.

According to details, complainant Ismatullah reported the kidnapping of his uncle, Abdul Haq, to Paharipura Police Station.

Upon receiving the complaint, a case was registered, and an investigation was initiated.

Using advanced scientific investigative techniques, a special police team successfully traced the kidnappers and arrested three suspects identified as Nawab, Adnan, and Attaullah who confessed to their crime during the initial investigation.

The kidnapped individual, Abdul Haq, was safely recovered. Further investigations from the abductees were underway.