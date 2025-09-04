Open Menu

Paharpur AC Pays Surprise Visit To Agriculture Department Office

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 04, 2025 | 07:50 PM

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) Assistant Commissioner Paharpur, Dr. Hamid on Thursday paid a surprise visit to the office of the Agriculture Department and reviewed staff attendance as well as the availability of subsidized seeds and other stock.

During the inspection, he issued necessary directives to the staff and instructed the formation of a farmers’ committee to ensure timely dissemination of information regarding relief packages announced by the provincial government.

He stressed that all facilities must be delivered to farmers in an effective and transparent manner.

The AC further directed the Agriculture Department staff to ensure that provincial relief packages were provided directly to farmers without any delay.

He also urged farmers to approach his office directly in case of any grievance or difficulty related to the Agriculture Department so that their issues could be resolved on a priority basis.

