Paharpur AC Pays Surprise Visit To Agriculture Department Office
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 04, 2025 | 07:50 PM
Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) Assistant Commissioner Paharpur, Dr. Hamid on Thursday paid a surprise visit to the office of the Agriculture Department and reviewed staff attendance as well as the availability of subsidized seeds and other stock.
During the inspection, he issued necessary directives to the staff and instructed the formation of a farmers’ committee to ensure timely dissemination of information regarding relief packages announced by the provincial government.
He stressed that all facilities must be delivered to farmers in an effective and transparent manner.
The AC further directed the Agriculture Department staff to ensure that provincial relief packages were provided directly to farmers without any delay.
He also urged farmers to approach his office directly in case of any grievance or difficulty related to the Agriculture Department so that their issues could be resolved on a priority basis.
Recent Stories
Gold prices remain steady at record level in Pakistan
Actress Momina Iqbal criticizes politicians over flood response
Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar challenges 26th constitutional amendment in SC
Floods submerge vast areas as Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej rivers overflow
Pakistan, China agree to deepen ties, fast-track CPEC projects
Hazrat Mian Mir’s Urs celebrated with respect, devotion
Total Lunar Eclipse 2025 in Pakistan: Check date and time for visibility
PSX hits record high as 100-index crosses 153,000 points
Indian TV actor Ashish Kapoor arrested on rape charge
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 September 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 September 2025
Proper drainage system, removing illegal construction near rivers to help reduce ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
12 dead, 1,199 injured in Punjab road accidents3 minutes ago
-
Floods wreak havoc in Punjab, hundreds of villages submerged, crops destroyed3 minutes ago
-
Teams of Agriculture and Livestock departments actively participating in flood relief operations3 minutes ago
-
Traffic warden held for allegedly selling state land3 minutes ago
-
ATC grants bail to PTI founder’s nephew in Jinnah House case3 minutes ago
-
Paharpur AC pays surprise visit to Agriculture Department office3 minutes ago
-
Cantt Police arrest man wanted for 2020 restaurant theft3 minutes ago
-
PPL strikes major oil and gas reserves in Potwar region3 minutes ago
-
HU holds seminar on Seerat-un-Nabi (SAW)3 minutes ago
-
KP Minister Meena Khan distributes relief among flood victims of Buner3 minutes ago
-
PPL announces major oil & gas discovery from Dhok Sultan-03 in Potwar region3 minutes ago
-
Sindh Government Appoints Focal Persons for Journalists' Protection13 minutes ago