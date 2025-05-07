Paharpur Tehsil Admin For Citizens’ Welfare
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 07, 2025 | 05:30 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) The district administration is taking effective measures to ensure availability of healthcare services to people at their doorstep.
As part of efforts, Assistant Commissioner Paharpur Dr. Hamid paid a surprise visit to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital (THQ) in Paharpur to take stock of available medical facilities.
According to the district administration, during the visit which was undertaken in line with directives of the deputy commissioner, he visited various wards, inquired about the well-being of patients.
He also inspected the availability of medicines as well as inspecting inventory records at the store.
During the review, irregularities were detected and a letter was written to the district health officer for taking action against officials who were found responsible and a letter was sent to the District Health Officer (DHO), recommending strict action against the responsible officials.
