Open Menu

Paid Internship Program Launched For Agriculture Graduates

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 05, 2025 | 04:30 PM

Paid internship program launched for agriculture graduates

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) A one-year paid internship programme titled Young Agriculture Graduates Program has been launched for agriculture graduates across the province.

According to the agriculture department, 2,000 graduates holding degrees in BSc Agriculture and BSc (Hons) Agricultural Engineering will be selected for the programme.

Each intern will receive a monthly stipend of Rs 60,000 during the internship period.

For District Gujrat, 25 seats have been allocated. Interested candidates may submit their applications to the office of the Deputy Director Agriculture (Extension), Jail Road, Gujrat.

A helpline, 0800-17000, has also been activated to provide information and assistance regarding the programme. The deadline for submitting applications is August 8, 2025.

Recent Stories

UN warns against worsening famine risk in Gaza

UN warns against worsening famine risk in Gaza

1 hour ago
 UAE strongly condemns, denounces storming of Al-Aq ..

UAE strongly condemns, denounces storming of Al-Aqsa Courtyard; warns against es ..

1 hour ago
 Dr. Sardar Ghiyas Gul Khan transferred, Sardar Mar ..

Dr. Sardar Ghiyas Gul Khan transferred, Sardar Marahavan Khan appointed as the n ..

3 hours ago
 Revocation of Articles 370, 35A dark chapter in Ka ..

Revocation of Articles 370, 35A dark chapter in Kashmir's history: Sultan Butt

3 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi World Grappling Championship concludes

Abu Dhabi World Grappling Championship concludes

3 hours ago
 Pakistan's UN envoy hands over DPM's letter to UNS ..

Pakistan's UN envoy hands over DPM's letter to UNSC President on India's rights ..

3 hours ago
2.0 magnitude earthquake strikes Khor Fakkan: NCM

2.0 magnitude earthquake strikes Khor Fakkan: NCM

4 hours ago
 IOM saddened by loss of dozens of lives in migrant ..

IOM saddened by loss of dozens of lives in migrant boat tragedy off Yemen

4 hours ago
 DIB reports AED3.7 bn in net profit for H1/25

DIB reports AED3.7 bn in net profit for H1/25

4 hours ago
 Rally held to express solidarity with Kashmir in K ..

Rally held to express solidarity with Kashmir in Kohlu

4 hours ago
 PTI protest call flops: Tariq Fazal

PTI protest call flops: Tariq Fazal

4 hours ago
 Deputy Chairman Senate, Syedal Khan visits Saudi e ..

Deputy Chairman Senate, Syedal Khan visits Saudi embassy

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan