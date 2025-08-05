Paid Internship Program Launched For Agriculture Graduates
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 05, 2025 | 04:30 PM
GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) A one-year paid internship programme titled Young Agriculture Graduates Program has been launched for agriculture graduates across the province.
According to the agriculture department, 2,000 graduates holding degrees in BSc Agriculture and BSc (Hons) Agricultural Engineering will be selected for the programme.
Each intern will receive a monthly stipend of Rs 60,000 during the internship period.
For District Gujrat, 25 seats have been allocated. Interested candidates may submit their applications to the office of the Deputy Director Agriculture (Extension), Jail Road, Gujrat.
A helpline, 0800-17000, has also been activated to provide information and assistance regarding the programme. The deadline for submitting applications is August 8, 2025.
